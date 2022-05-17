Paramount Plus Attaches Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford to Latest 'Yellowstone' Prequel, '1932'

'Yellowstone' producer Taylor Sheridan's chiseled jaw serves absolutely no advantage for him when it comes to counting all his money.

Paramount Plus is splitting producer Tyler Sheridan's mega-fruitful Yellowstone lentil again with yet another prequel, 1932, and it has enlisted onscreen heavyweights Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford for this one.

Following the big debut of Sheridan's 1883 back in September, this latest origins-based series will track yet another prior generation of Duttons, as they deal with the Great Depression, a historic draught and other calamities. The project was announced back in February, simultaneous with the Season 2 order of 1883.

The addition of Oscar winner Mirren, and Star Wars and Indiana Jones series lead man Ford reveal just how much gravitas the YSU (Yellowstone Universe) has achieved.

Yellowstone, the sudsy Paramount Network drama built around Kevin Costner as modern Montana ranch owner John Dutton, has spawned an empire for Sheridan that now also includes Mayor of Kingstown and Lioness, among other Paramount originals.

Paramount just announced that Yellowstone, which debuted back in 2018 and quietly built to a powerful audience of around 11 million viewers, on average, by the recently completed Season 4, just began production on Season 5 this week.

In December, Paramount debuted a 10-episode first season of 1883, starring Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in an origins story tracking the Duttons as they crossed the Great Plains to settle the West. The Sunday night debut of 1883 averaged a robust 4.9 million viewers on cable channel Paramount Network, while also drawing the biggest audience ever for streaming service Paramount Plus.

In fact, parent company Paramount Global even called out 1883 by name during its Q1 earnings report earlier this month, when it revealed impressive growth of 6.8 million subscribers for Paramount Plus from January through March.

As for 1932 (which is a working title at this point), it's being produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. The executive producers are Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.