Paramount Plus Orders More ‘1883’ and New Taylor Sheridan Series ‘1932’

More of '1883' is coming to Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus said that it has ordered more of 1883, the hit series from Taylor Sheridan, but didn’t specify how many seasons or episodes.

At the same time, Paramount Plus said it ordered 1932, which it called the next chapter in Sheridan’s Yellowstone origin story.

1932 will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 1010 Studios and follow a new generation of the Dutton family during Western expansion, Prohibition and the first depression.

Paramount Plus also ordered Season 2 of Halo, based on the XBox game. Season 1 is set to launch on March 24 exclusively on Paramount Plus.

1883 has been Paramount Plus’ most watched title globally.

“While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties, proving the power of ViacomCBS’ differentiated model,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe.”

Created by Sheridan, 1883 is the prequel to Yellowstone and stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert.

Halo series stars Pablo Schreiber as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super soldiers; and Jen Taylor as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race.

Halo is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries, along with Amblin Television. The first season of Halo is executive produced by Steven Kane, alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. ■