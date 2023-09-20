Paramount Plus (Finally) Set For Launch in Japan

Nearly three years after launch, and about 15 months after deployment into its only other major Asian market, Korea, Paramount Plus is finally set to roll out in Japan on December 1.

To get this done, Paramount Global partnered with local cable TV and broadband provider J:COM, as well as Japanese premium cable channel provider Wowow Inc., both of which will offer the Paramount Plus streaming service to their subscribers at no additional cost.

Back in the go-go "Streaming Wars" days of 2020 - 2021, the major SVOD services announced new international deployments seemingly every week. But in these prudent Zaslavian times, expansion comes slow.

This is only Paramount Plus' second major APAC market, following deployment into Korea back in June of 2022.

“With the launch of Paramount Plus in Japan, we are now delivering hours of popular films and series to fans in all key streaming markets worldwide. It is an important milestone for us and a critical step for the future of our streaming business,” said Marco Nobili, executive VP and international general manager of Paramount Plus International.

Added Yoichi Iwaki, president and representative director of J:COM: “For many years, Paramount Global has been delivering its music channel MTV and a variety of movies and dramas to customers through J:COM TV, which has been one of the most attractive features of J:COM TV and has been supported by customers. We are pleased to bring Paramount’s diverse content to the people of Japan through this new partnership. In particular, the group's drama series like NCIS and CSI are highly acclaimed by our customers, and we will deliver attractive content, including Paramount Plus original productions through J:COM Stream."

Unlike rival SVOD operators who are cutting back to curb direct-to-consumer losses, Paramount Plus is still adding subscribers -- 700,000 of them, in fact, in the third quarter.

The addition of new powerful Japanese market powers including J:COM and Wowow should help Paramount maintain that expansion.