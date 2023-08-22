CBS To Air First Two Episodes of Paramount Plus’s ‘Frasier’ Reboot

Kelsey Grammer is back in the building as Frasier Crane.

Paramount Plus’ reboot of the comedy Frasier will premiere with two episodes on October 12, which will then be broadcast on Paramount Global-owned broadcast network CBS on Oct. 17.

The move comes as broadcast networks struggle for original programming amid the strikes by unions representing writers and actors.

The broadcast will also provide promotion for Paramount Plus at a time when media companies are looking to boost the profitability of their streaming services.

The original Frasier premiered on NBC 30 years ago and ran until 2004. The series won 37 Emmy Awards, the record for a comedy.

Kelsey Grammer reprises the role he created on Cheers then carried on in a spinoff.

The first two episodes of the new series are directed by James Burrows, who is best known for his work as co-creator, executive producer and director of Cheers, as well as the original series Frasier, and Will & Grace.

The new 10-episode series finds Frasier Crane in Boston with his son Freddy, played by Jack Cutmore-Scott. Also in the cast are Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Anders Keith.

Grammar also sings a new version of the show’s theme song Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs.

Frasier was filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

The new series was created by writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli who executive produce with Kelsey Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount Plus markets.

The original series is available to stream on Paramount Plus and Pluto TV.