Mature Business? Paramount Plus Offers 10% Discount to AARP Members

Video streaming, a habit largely confined a decade ago to the more youthful life stages of millennial-aged consumers, is now a mature business.

How mature? Paramount announced Wednesday that AARP members can get a 10% discount on the Paramount Plus "Essentials" and "With Showtime" tiers.

The promotion is available to all U.S.-based AARP members and applies to both new and returning Paramount Plus subscribers.

Paramount is currently offering the $5.99-a-month Essentials tier for $1.99 a month, and the $11.99 Paramount Plus With Showtime plan for $3.99 a month via a three-month "Black Friday" promo. The 10% AARP discount off the regular price would kick in after those promotions expire.

“Aligning with world-class brands has been a cornerstone of our market-leading growth strategy, and we are thrilled to introduce a new offer with AARP that enables us to engage with millions of their members,” said Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer for Paramount Streaming.

"This addition provides real value, catering to the diverse entertainment needs of our members and enhancing their everyday experiences," added Jason Mugg, AARP's senior VP of lifestyle, also in a statement.