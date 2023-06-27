Paramount Plus With Showtime Combo Streaming Service Launches Today

Paramount Global on Tuesday officially made Paramount Plus the streaming home of Showtime, offering the combined service for $11.99 per month.

The integration is designed to give Paramount Plus a broader content offering as it competes for scale in the race for streaming subscribers against bigger players including Netflix and Disney Plus.

One of the earlier programming services to offer a streaming option, Showtime will no longer exist as a standalone brand.

“By adopting the boundary-pushing programming of Showtime onto our platform, Paramount Plus has fortified itself as the ultimate total household destination in streaming,” Tom Ryan, president and CEO of Paramount Streaming, said. “Together, these powerhouse brands will showcase the breadth and depth of our content offering from across Paramount. At this price point, we’ll put the value of the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan up against any other.”

The new Paramount Plus With Showtime plan replaces the $9.99-a-month Paramount Plus Premium Plan. Current Paramount Plus subscribers will have a choice of moving up to the new product with Showtime or dropping down to the Paramount Plus Essential Plan, which does not have Showtime programming, for $5.99 per month.

The Showtime linear channel remains as is at this time. In the future, the linear channel will be rebranded to Paramount Plus with Showtime, delivering a selection of premium Paramount Plus and Showtime hit titles across both linear and streaming.

“From Yellowjackets to George & Tammy, Showtime is synonymous with provocative, edgy and sophisticated series that perfectly complement the blockbuster, mass appealing original shows, movies and live sports that Paramount Plus delivers, which together, provides a compelling and comprehensive set of content for the entire household,” said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks.