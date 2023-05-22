Combined 'Paramount Plus With Showtime' Gets Launch Date

Showtime's sunsetting as a standalone brand will officially begin on June 27, when Showtime streaming will be merged into Paramount Plus' premium tier.

On that day, Showtime content will stream with the confines of the newly combined and commercial-free "Paramount Plus With Showtime," which will run $11.99 a month -- up from the current $9.99 for the incumbent Showtime and Paramount Plus Premium SVOD platforms.

The monthly price for the sans-Showtime Paramount Plus Essential plan, meanwhile, will rise by $1 to $5.99.

By the end of the year, Paramount plans to sunset the Showtime app, meaning Paramount Plus With Showtime will be the only way to stream Showtime series including Yellowjackets, Dexter, Your Honor, Billions, George & Tammy and The Chi.

As announced back in January, Paramount also has plans to blend the Showtime brand into Paramount Plus on the linear level.

Paramount said it had 60 million streaming subscribers worldwide as of the end of March.

“This summer, Paramount Plus will officially become the streaming home for Showtime, further advancing our lead in being the total household service,” said Tom Ryan, president and CEO of Paramount Streaming, in a statement. “By integrating the Showtime premium and critically acclaimed portfolio with the service’s already broad and popular slate, all at a competitive price, we will solidify Paramount+ as a cornerstone in streaming.”