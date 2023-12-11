Linear Showtime Gets Renamed as Paramount Plus With Showtime January 8
Subscribers get new select series from streaming service Paramount Plus
Paramount Global said its Showtime linear channel will be rebranded Paramount Plus with Showtime on January 8.
The linear channel will feature new Showtime titles and select Paramount Plus original series.
Paramount announced combining Paramount Plus with Showtime earlier this year.
A launch campaign announcing the Paramount Plus with Showtime, will air on Showtime owned and operated linear channels to drive awareness among viewers starting Monday.
Linear viewers can get new Showtime Original series A Gentleman In Moscow; The Department (executive produced by George Clooney) and The Woman in the Wall, ass well as the award-winning Showtime series Fellow Travelers, The Chi, The Curse, Yellowjackets and Your Honor.
Among the new Paramount Plus shows available to linear subscribers of the new Paramount Plus with Showtime, are Sexy Beast, the upcoming second season of Halo.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid