Linear Showtime Gets Renamed as Paramount Plus With Showtime January 8

Paramount Global said its Showtime linear channel will be rebranded Paramount Plus with Showtime on January 8.

The linear channel will feature new Showtime titles and select Paramount Plus original series.

Paramount announced combining Paramount Plus with Showtime earlier this year.

A launch campaign announcing the Paramount Plus with Showtime, will air on Showtime owned and operated linear channels to drive awareness among viewers starting Monday.

Linear viewers can get new Showtime Original series A Gentleman In Moscow; The Department (executive produced by George Clooney) and The Woman in the Wall, ass well as the award-winning Showtime series Fellow Travelers, The Chi, The Curse, Yellowjackets and Your Honor.

Among the new Paramount Plus shows available to linear subscribers of the new Paramount Plus with Showtime, are Sexy Beast, the upcoming second season of Halo.