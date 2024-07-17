Paramount Advertising Launches Self-Service Platform for Smaller Businesses

Paramount Advertising said it launched its self-serve ad buying platform, designed to attract more ad dollars from small and mid-sized businesses and other marketers that haven’t advertised on television.

The Paramount Ads Manager helps smaller businesses create, manage and track their commercials streaming on Paramount Plus and Pluto TV.

In January, Paramount announced plans to set up a self-serve ad buying platform . It named Emily Huo senior VP of SMB advertising.

A beta version of the platform has been available for a few months, but Paramount said its ad manager is now being officially launched with new features and capabilities.

Digital platforms, such as Google, YouTube and Facebook have long been used by smaller businesses. More recently traditional media companies including The Walt Disney Co. and NBCUniversal have opened self service windows for businesses that have been too small for traditional national television advertising.

Paramount said Paramount Ads Manager is unique because it is the first platform to offer self-service creative tools in addition to audience targeting.

Advertisers can use Paramount Ads Manager can help produce a 15- or 30-second video spot customized for their business using generative AI from Waymark . A video ad can be created in minutes based on images, text and video assets.

Paramount Ads Manager can also help advertisers convert social media assets into television creative using technology from Spaceback.

Small businesses buying streaming ad inventory from Paramount will have access to a suite of reporting and attribute tools that provide an understanding of ad performance and outcomes, Paramount said.