Spectrum Reach and Waymark Using AI To Quickly Produce Commercials
High-quality spots with voice-overs available in minutes for small and md=sized advertisers
Spectrum Reach, Charter Communications’ advertising business, said it has teamed up with tech company Waymark to offer advertisers a platform that uses artificial intelligency to produce TV commercials in five minutes or less.
The platform creates the 15-second spots, and adds a machine-generated voice over, enabling advertisers to be on linear TV or streaming quickly.
“We believe that all businesses should be able to tap into the power of TV advertising,” said Michael Guth, senior VP, Marketing, Spectrum Reach. “The introduction of the new AI voiceover platform with Waymark underscores our commitment to constantly seek new innovation, products and partnerships that will better position businesses for growth and success.”
Spectrum Reach has been working with Waymark since 2017 to help get local businesses on TV.
With the new capabilities, a neighborhood coffee shop can pull real online reviews and images to create an authentic 15-second ad, with or without voice-over. Users can choose from 11 voices with different timbres, deliveries, energies and speeds to create a spot that will resonate with its consumers.
“Producing any video, much less a quality TV commercial, can sometimes be consuming and expensive,” said Alex Persky-Stern, CEO of Waymark. “We’ve harnessed the latest in generative AI so that business owners can easily and effectively create do-it-yourself commercials, using images from their social footprint and with or without AI voice-over, and through Spectrum Reach are bringing it to scale to businesses across the nation.”
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.