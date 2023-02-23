Spectrum Reach and Waymark Using AI To Quickly Produce Commercials

Spectrum Reach, Charter Communications’ advertising business, said it has teamed up with tech company Waymark to offer advertisers a platform that uses artificial intelligency to produce TV commercials in five minutes or less.

The platform creates the 15-second spots, and adds a machine-generated voice over, enabling advertisers to be on linear TV or streaming quickly.

“We believe that all businesses should be able to tap into the power of TV advertising,” said Michael Guth, senior VP, Marketing, Spectrum Reach. “The introduction of the new AI voiceover platform with Waymark underscores our commitment to constantly seek new innovation, products and partnerships that will better position businesses for growth and success.”

Spectrum Reach has been working with Waymark since 2017 to help get local businesses on TV .

With the new capabilities, a neighborhood coffee shop can pull real online reviews and images to create an authentic 15-second ad, with or without voice-over. Users can choose from 11 voices with different timbres, deliveries, energies and speeds to create a spot that will resonate with its consumers.

“Producing any video, much less a quality TV commercial, can sometimes be consuming and expensive,” said Alex Persky-Stern, CEO of Waymark. “We’ve harnessed the latest in generative AI so that business owners can easily and effectively create do-it-yourself commercials, using images from their social footprint and with or without AI voice-over, and through Spectrum Reach are bringing it to scale to businesses across the nation.”