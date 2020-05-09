Spectrum Reach, Waymark Offer Free Video Production

Charter Communications’ ad sales unit Spectrum Reach and Waymark are offering to help create free custom marketing videos to businesses and entrepreneurs.

The videos can be used as 30-second commercials that can appear on TV, digital and social media.

“It’s always been a central part of our mission to be our clients’ most trusted and reliable partner,” said David Kline, executive VP, Charter Communications and president, Spectrum Reach. “These are trying times for everyone, but this country is built on the success of local businesses. We want to help these businesses rebound as quickly as possible.”

Spectrum Reach also is offering 20% off to any business that uses their new Waymark commercial to buy their first TV campaign, to help support businesses within its footprint continue to stay top-of-mind with their customers.

The offer runs through May 31.

Waymark’s video platform is suited to help businesses reach their audiences due to its ease of use, customizability, and rapid delivery.

“Every business in America has a message they need to get out right now,” said Nathan Labenz, founder and CEO of Waymark. “It is important to support the entrepreneurship and business community, which is why we are partnering to provide these resources free of charge.”