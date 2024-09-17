Olympics Boost Broadcast, Peacock Viewing in August
Democratic National Convention score for MSNBC
The Paris Olympic gave a boost to broadcast and popped on Peacock in August, according to Nielsen.
Total use of TV in August was little changed from July, but compared to a year ago, TV viewing was up 3.5%--thanks to the .games.
NBC, which broadcast coverage of the Olympics, had the top 19 broadcast telecasts in August, helping to boost broadcast viewing by 8% compared to July and 11.7% compared to August 2023.
Broadcast had a 22% share for the month, up from 20.3% in July.
Among streamers, Comcast NBCUniversal’s Peacock saw viewership increase 39%. In the 35-49 year old demo, viewership nearly doubled.
Peacock’s share of TV viewing jumped to 2.1% from 1.4% in July.
Overall, streaming’s share of TV usage dipped to1% form 41.4%.
YouTube had the biggest share among streamers, with 10.6%, up from 10.4% in July, while Netflix’s share dropped to 7.9% from 8.4%
Amazon Prime Video had a 3.1% share, down from 3.4%; Hulu’s share fell to 2.4% from 2.7%; Disney Plus had a 2.3 % share up from 2.1%; Tubi had a 1.8% share, down from 2.1% The Roku Channel had a 1.7% share, up slightly from 1.6%, Max’s share slid to 1.3% from 1.5%; Paramount Plus had a 1.1% share, unchanged, and Pluto TV was steady with a 0.7% share.
Cable’s share was 26.3%, down from 26.7% in July. Total cable viewing was down 2% for the month.
The Democratic National Convention drove viewership the final week of the month with MSNBC having the 11 top cable telecasts of the month and 14 of the top 15. ESPN’s coverage of the Florida State-Georgia Tech colleague football game had the 12th largest audience.
