Nielsen in Deal to Provide Digital Ad Ratings for Sling TV

Dish Media Sales has signed an agreement expanding its relationship with Nielsen, which will provide digital measurement for Sling TV and data segments to enable Sling and Dish TV to offer addressable investor to advertisers.

Dish Media sales will use Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings to measure campaigns on Sling TV. It will also be able to better target campaign using purchasing behavior data from Nielsen Buyer Insights and Nielsen Catalina solutions.

“Marketers today are reaching their consumers in a variety of ways and each path requires specific targeting and measurement solutions. Dish Media is expanding its offerings to mirror the needs in the marketplace,” said Kemal Bokhari, Dish Media Sales general manager of data and analytics. “Nielsen provides a suite of solutions on which brands transact and Dish Media Sales is offering more choice to our advertisers.”

Related: Discovery in Renewal With Dish, Gets Nets on Sling

Dish previous used Nielsen’s TV Ratings Service and participates in Nielsen Digital in TV Ratings to capture audiences on Sling TV across digital devices.

“As the market continues to move to executing addressable advertising at scale, it’s more important than ever to equip advertisers with currency-quality solutions to measure both TV and digital inventory in a comparable way,” said Amanda Tarpey, senior VP of product leadership, digital at Nielsen. “Dish’s move to enable Digital Ad Ratings along with Nielsen’s audience segments is another major step forward in showcasing the value of the Dish and Sling TV platforms using independent measurement buyers can trust and we’re excited to provide the metrics to help monetize these dynamic platforms.”