Discovery in Renewal Deal with Dish, Gets Nets on Sling

Discovery has reached a renewal of its distribution deal with that will also put the company’s channels on Dish’s streaming TV service Sling TV.

Earlier in the day, Discovery announced that additional live networks and on-demand programming will be available via Hulu.

Speaking on CNBC, Discovery CEO David Zaslav said that the current deal with Dish was expiring and that the new one will be effective before the end of the year.

The new deal has favorable economics for Discovery and gives Dish channels that are “getting better and generating big audiences,” Zaslav said.

Discovery networks will also be on both the Sling blue and Sling orange packages.

“We’ll get more carriage for some of our channels that’ll do particularly well with the Dish audience,” he said.

HGTV and Food Network, channels acquired when Discovery bought Scripps Networks, were already on Sling.

Zaslav said the Hulu and Dish deals show that there is enough demand for Discovery content that the new group of growing virtual multichannel video programming distributors have to include it in their skinny bundles, which had been a question mark previously. Now, he said, Discovery is on virtually all of the vMVPDs.