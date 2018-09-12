Hulu Agrees to Carry Additional Programming from Discovery

Discovery, which has been seeking to get more of its programming carried by virtual distributors, reached a new multi-year agreement with Hulu, which will stream live linear channels and on-demand content from additional Discovery networks.

Discovery earlier this year acquired Scripps Networks Interactive, which had a deal covering streaming of HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel when Hulu with Live TV launched.

The new deal will add Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Motor Trend and Animal Planet to Hulu’s live TV service in December.

Hulu subscribers will also have exclusive access to about 4,000 episodes of unscripted series including Deadliest Catch, MythBusters, Naked and Afraid, Say Yes to the Dress, Property Brothers, Gold Rush, Street Outlaws, Chopped, Chopped Jr., Fixer Upper, House Hunters and House Hunters International.

Hulu also reached a licencing agreement to bring four popular shows from OWN, which is majority owned by Discovery--to Hulu subscribers. All past episodes of Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots, If Loving You is Wrong, The Paynes and Love Thy Neighbor are immediately available to stream only on Hulu. OWN’s Queen Sugar from Ava DuVernay and Warner Horizon, was already on Hulu.

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

“At Discovery, we are committed to bringing our portfolio of high-quality, safe family friendly brands and content to viewers across every screen, service and device around the world,” said Eric Phillips, president of affiliate distribution at Discovery. “Our new agreement with Hulu affirms the strength of our brands and their value to viewers in a marketplace with an increasing array of options.”

Most of the 60 channels on the Hulu live service are affiliated with Hulu’s owners the Walt Disney Co. 21st Century Fox, Comcast and Time Warner. Media companies are scrambling to get their networks streamed by virtual multichannel video programming distributors, which are adding subscribers at a time when traditional pay-TV operators are losing customers.

With eight channels streaming, Discovery is Hulu's largest content supplier other than its owners.

“As the only streaming service offering a complete television experience, Hulu continues to strike strategic, efficient deals with top brands that bring extraordinary value to all of our subscribers,” said Lisa Holme, VP of content acquisition, and Reagan Feeney, VP of network partnerships at Hulu. “Discovery’s brand is synonymous with high-quality unscripted entertainment that TV fans love, which is why we are excited to bring their entire portfolio to our platform, across all of our subscription plans.”