NFL Grabs 34% Of TV Watch Time During Divisional Playoffs

The NFL continued to dominate TV viewing during the league’s divisional playoffs on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Incape, the data unit of smart TV maker Vizio, the playoff games captured a 33.62% share of viewership during the weekend.

That’s an increase from last season, when the divisional playoff games generated a 27.48% share of viewing.

The NFL said that its division playoff games averaged 40 million viewers on traditional TV and digital–the highest on record going back to 1988.

The Sunday primetime game on CBS between the Chiefs and the Bills (with Taylor Swift in the building) averaged 50.4 million viewers, the most watched divisional or wild card game on record.

Saturday’s Packers-49ers game averaged 37.5 million viewers, making it the most watched Saturday NFL playoff game.

The average over the four games on Saturday and Sunday was up 7% compared to a year ago and up 5% from the 2021-22 season, when the previous high was registered, according to Nielsen and first party.digital data.

Inscape said college basketball games grabbed the second-biggest share of viewing with 2.06%.

Postseason NFL Countdown on ESPN was the No.3 show over the weekend with a 1.62% share.

The big NFL weekend also gave ESPN’s SportsCenter a boost. SportsCenter over Saturday and Sunday had a1.35% share, and jumped up to be the No. 4 show. The previous weekend, SportsCenter ranked No. 12 with a 0.67% share, according to Inscape.