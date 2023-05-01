Nexstar Signs Deal With Hulu Covering MyNetworkTV Affiliates

Nexstar Media Group said it signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Hulu.

All of Nexstar’s ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox affiliates are now being carried on Hulu’s virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD), Hulu Plus Live TV.

Hulu Plus Live TV will also be launching the broadcaster’s MyNetworkTV affiliates and four independent stations on the Hulu Plus Live TV virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD).

Nexstar said the deal covers 122 local stations.

The new agreement also renews carriage of NewsNation, Nexstar’s cable news channel.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall estimates that Nexstar’s distribution revenue growth will increase 12% in 2023.