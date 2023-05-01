Nexstar Signs Deal With Hulu Covering MyNetworkTV Affiliates
Agreement also renews carriage of NewsNation
Nexstar Media Group said it signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Hulu.
All of Nexstar’s ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox affiliates are now being carried on Hulu’s virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD), Hulu Plus Live TV.
Hulu Plus Live TV will also be launching the broadcaster’s MyNetworkTV affiliates and four independent stations on the Hulu Plus Live TV virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD).
Nexstar said the deal covers 122 local stations.
The new agreement also renews carriage of NewsNation, Nexstar’s cable news channel.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall estimates that Nexstar’s distribution revenue growth will increase 12% in 2023.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.