NewsNation Signs Contract Renewal With Ashleigh Banfield

Nexstar-owned cable channel NewsNation said it signed a new multi-year agreement with anchor Ashleigh Banfield.

Banfield hosts Banfield, which airs at 10 p.m. ET on weeknights.

“Ashleigh is an incredible talent and a seasoned broadcast journalist,” said Michael Corn, president of news at NewsNation. “She covers crime and the justice system better than anyone and we are thrilled that she has re-signed with the network.”

Banfield joined Nexstar in 2021 when the cable channel was still known as WGN America . Earlier, she hosted shows on Court TV, A&E and HLN. She has also held jobs at ABC, NBC, MSNBC, TruTV and the original iteration of Court TV.

“As the crime genre continues to be an increasingly important staple for Americans, Banfield has become an essential destination for true crime fans,” said Banfield. “We are proud to be a place where viewers can come for a deep dive into the major crime stories happening across the country.”