Court TV's Ashleigh Banfield to do Cable Talk Show

Ashleigh Banfield, currently seen on Court TV, will be starting a new 10 p.m. ET news talk show on WGN America starting March 1.

WGN America, owned by Nexstar Media Group, last year launched a three-hour news block called News Nation that relies on reports from Nexstar stations around the country.

The new show, replacing the third hour of News Nation, will be called Banfield. Nexstar said it will feature interviews with news makers, politicians and celebrities and offer coverage of the day’s top news stories.

At Court TV, Banfield hosts a Sunday true crime series called Judgment. The show is expected to continue after the WGN America show launches.

Before Court TV, Banfield hosted shows on A+E and HLN. Earlier in her career she worked for ABC, NBC, MSNBC, TruTV and the original iteration of Court TV.