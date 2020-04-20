Ashleigh Banfield Joins Court TV as Special Contributor

Ashleigh Banfied, a host on the original Court TV cable channel, has joined the new Court TV as a special contributor, starting Monday.

Turned into truTV by Time Warner, Court TV was revived last year by E.W. Scripps’ Katz Broadcasting.

In her new role, Banfield will join Court TV anchor Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant and Ted Rowlands in primetime discussing the legal news of the day.

Banfield most recently has been a host of A&E’s Live PD and Live Rescue. Before that she was with MSNBC, CNN and Headline News.

“Ashleigh’s Court TV reunion appearance with Vinnie during the Harvey Weinstein trial sparked a conversation and mutual-interest in working together," said Court TV VP Scott Tufts. "We’re thrilled to have her back on the network on a regular basis.”