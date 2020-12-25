Dish, Nexstar End Blackout With New Retrans Agreement

Dish Network said it reached a new carriage agreement with Nexstar Media Group, ending a three-week blackout.

The multi-year retransmission agreement will immediately restore Nexstar’s stations in 115 markets to Dish customers. Also restored is Nexstar’s cable channel WGN America.

Also Read: Nexstar Stations Removed From Dish in 115 Markets

WGN America will be added to Dish’s Sling TV virtual MVPD in early 2021. The channel will be part of an Extra add-on package.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Also Read: AT&T, Tegna Reach Deal Ending Blackout of Stations

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers," said Brian Neylon, group president, DishTV. "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations."