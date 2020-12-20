AT&T, Tegna Reach Deal Ending Blackout of Stations

Tegna and AT&T reached a multi-year retransmission agreement, ending a nearly three-week long blackout.

The deal will enable subscribers to AT&T’s DirecTV and Uverse video services to watch NFL football games Sunday.

Also Read: Tegna Stations Go Dark in Dispute with DirecTV

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

(Image credit: AT&T)

“AT&T and Tegna regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience,” the companies said in a statement.

Also Read: AT&T Asks Tegna Stations for OK to Show Football

The agreement includes retransmission consent for all 64 Tegna-owned stations serving 51 Nielsen markets including Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Phoenix, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington, among many others.

The stations reach 41.7 million TV households, representing 39% of the country.

Another long blackout, involving Nexstar Media's stations and Dish, continues.

Also Read: AT&T Receiving DirecTV Bids Exceeding $15 Billion

Debt-laden AT&T is considering selling assets including DirecTV. Bids for the subscriber-losing satellite company have reportedly been as high as $15 billion. AT&T paid $50 billion when it bought DirecTV in 2015.

AT&T agreed to sell its Crunchyroll anime business to Sony's Funimation Global Group for $1.175 billion earlier this month.