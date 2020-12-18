Nexstar Strikes WGN Carriage Deal with Hulu

Nexstar said it has struck a distribution deal with Hulu for Nexstar's cable network, WGN America.



It is the third WGN America distribution deal the company has struck in December, said Nexstar, totaling seven million new subs by January of next year.



The deal also means that Nexstar's ABC affiliates will return to Hulu + Live TV.



The Hulu deal alone adds 4 million new subs to WGN America.



“We are very pleased to reach an agreement with one of the country’s premier live TV streaming services and we’re looking forward to making our entertainment content and NewsNation available to 4 million new subscribers throughout the country,” said Sean Compton, president of Nexstar's network division, in a statement.