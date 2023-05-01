NewFronts: YouTube Pitches New Way To Work With Shorts

YouTube, which introduced its Ads on Shorts product last year, showed off new ways to use Shorts as part of its NewFront presentation Monday.

Ads on Shorts was launched last year, and YouTube said that brands have found ways to use them as part of direct-response campaigns. YouTube now has 1.5 billion logged-in monthly Shorts users.

Now, brands can introduce Shorts into awareness campaigns and reach engaged YouTube audiences, Kristen O’Hara, VP, agency and brand solutions said in a blog post.

“YouTube Shorts is where pop culture meets self-expression. Just look at the recent #imYourMother challenge and all the fun ways people riffed on it. When viewers turn to Shorts, they’re in the mood for discovery — which creates an ideal environment for advertisers to reach new audiences,” O’Hara said.

“That’s why we’re expanding Shorts into Video reach campaigns, “ she said. “Video Reach campaigns use Google AI to serve the best combination of ads, and improve your reach and efficiency on YouTube,” she said.

YouTube is also introducing the YouTube Select Run of Shorts, which puts a marketer’s ads alongside only the most popular and relevant videos in viewers’ Short feeds. It uses the same technology that powers YouTube Select.

Another wrinkle is First Position On Shorts, which is being tested as part of YouTube Select. With First Position, when a viewer opens YouTube Shorts and starts watching the First Position advertiser’s ad is the first one the viewer sees. “This lets you land a strong first impression in a highly immersive environment,” O’Hara said.

In addition to Shorts, YouTube is adding in-feed video ads to Video reach campaigns.

Paramount Plus was involved in a test of the latest version of Video reach campaigns. The streamer was looking to build an audience for the film At Midnight. It spread the message across YouTube’s in-stream, in-feed and Shorts ad products.

As a result, Paramount reached new audiences, achieved better efficiency and higher recall than campaigns that used only in-stream ads.

“Tapping into YouTube for awareness campaigns means more people can see your creative messaging as they watch the creators and content they love. With products and tools that make short-form video advertising a seamless addition to your campaign, YouTube helps brands of all kinds stay relevant and connected with the next generation of viewers,” O’Hara said.