NewFronts: Teads Talks Tying Attention To Campaign Outcomes

Attention has been on the mind at Teads.

At a presentation during the NewsFronts on Wednesday, the cloud-based omnichannel platform that enables programmatic advertising, will talk about its research into attention and its plan for using attention metrics to create more impactful campaigns.

Neala Brown, senior VP, strategy & insights at Teads, told Broadcasting+Cable that the media industry is buzzing about attention.

Teads launched its attention project last year and has been doing research into attention to confirm that high attention scores correlate with strong campaign performance.

Teads has been working with research companies including TVision, Lumen and Adelaide, in partnership with media agency holding companies dentsu and Havas as well as individual clients.

“I’m not sure anyone needs a new metric, unless it’s one that enables us to make decisions that drive thoe outcomes for clients.” Brown said.

At this point Teads has measured 500 plus campaigns to see if attention is a metric that correlates to specific outcomes. It looked at awareness, favorability, consideration and purchase intent.”

“We’ve consistently seen that that is validated,” Brown said. “We see that more highly attentive media is a driver of stronger results.”

Now Teads is looking to make the transition from research on past campaigns to using attention metrics to plans, buy and optimize campaigns that perform better.

“We need planners and buyers to use it,” she said.

Teads is working on setting up a private marketplace (PMP) in which advertisers can buy premium content based on attention scores. It is expect to go live either later in the second quarter or early third quarter.

“We've started to move out of the upper funnel and also started to test some things that are more mid funnel in particular,” Brown said.

The industry is looking at attention as a compliment to the new high-tech systems design to measure how many people are watching cross-platform campaigns.

But once impressions are counted, the have to be valued and priced. Attention may be one way to determine what an advertiser is willing to pay to advertise on a particular platform or in an individual show.

“I think that’s the final frontier for us,” Brown said. “We haven’t yet done a test but it is on our roadmap.”

Fortunately for Teads, the premium publishers it works with usually have high attention scores.

Last week, Teads announced that it was expanding its connected TV offering now in the U.S. to Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The expansion means brands in those markets are now able to buy across TV, mobile and desktop through the Teads platform, fully leveraging access to more than 20 billion monthly unique ad opportunities.

As part of this global offering, Teads has now integrated Comscore into its solutions to maintain premium quality at scale and optimize cross-screen capabilities.

“The geographic expansion of our CTV offering is driven by the success we have seen in the US and rapid adoption of streaming across the globe. As video is in our DNA, we are excited to offer our clients the ability to reach audiences across every major screen,” said Jeremy Arditi, co-CEO at Teads