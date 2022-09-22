Programmatic Platform Teads Expands into U.S CTV Market
Company claims access to 2 billion monthly unique uses
Programmatic platform Teads said it has added connected TV in the U.S. to the media channels on which it can deliver ads.
The company said it ran a successful one-year beta program before launching.
By adding CTV inventory to its arsenal, Teads said brands using its platform will be able to access nearly 2 billion monthly unique users.
Teads works with publishers including E.W. Scripps that want to reach cross-screen audiences for advertising clients.
“We have found great value in our collaboration with Teads on its expanded omnichannel offering to provide advertisers with unique reach for Scripps’ premium CTV audiences. Our Teads CTV relationship has resulted in impressive revenue growth, and we’re enthused about what the future of this partnership offers,” said Tom Sly, vice president of programmatic revenue for Scripps. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
