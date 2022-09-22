Programmatic Platform Teads Expands into U.S CTV Market

Programmatic platform Teads said it has added connected TV in the U.S. to the media channels on which it can deliver ads.

The company said it ran a successful one-year beta program before launching.

By adding CTV inventory to its arsenal, Teads said brands using its platform will be able to access nearly 2 billion monthly unique users.

Teads works with publishers including E.W. Scripps that want to reach cross-screen audiences for advertising clients.

“We have found great value in our collaboration with Teads on its expanded omnichannel offering to provide advertisers with unique reach for Scripps’ premium CTV audiences. Our Teads CTV relationship has resulted in impressive revenue growth, and we’re enthused about what the future of this partnership offers,” said Tom Sly, vice president of programmatic revenue for Scripps. ■