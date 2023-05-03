NewFronts: Crackle Connex Greenlights New Branded Series

Crackle Connex, the advertising sales division of Chicken Soup for the Soul, said at its NewFront presentation Wednesday that it will be launching new branded content series and forming new data and technology partnerships to enable advertisers to connect with audiences.

The new series include At Home with Genevieve Gorder and Just for Kicks, which follows collectors who search out the hottest new sneaker drops.

Crackle Connex also has second season of Inside the Black Box, sponsored by The General Insurance Co., and co-produced with Publicis Media’s APX Content Ventures, and a new season of Going for Broke from executive producer Ashton Kutcher.

Later this year, Crackle Connex said that working through Amazon Publisher Director, it will be able to offer video ads that enable viewers to purchase items using their remote control.

The company also has a new relationship with Upwave that enables clients to measure brand lift for its branded content programming.

Crackle Connex continues to offer brands 360 data and measurement capabilities with partners such as Experian, InMarket, iSpot.tv, LiveRamp, Transunion and Nielsen Catalina.

“When we formed Crackle Connex only a month ago, we designed it so brands could seamlessly integrate their campaigns across AVOD, FAST, kiosks, digital out-of-home and through branded content,” said Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Crackle Connex. “The response has been tremendous as we provide one of the most unique entry points for advertisers. We will have even more announcements in the coming weeks.”