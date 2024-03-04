Netflix’s ‘Damsel,’ Nat Geo’s ‘Queens’ Launch: What’s Premiering This Week (March 4-10)

Netflix’s new fantasy-themed original movie and Nat Geo’s latest wildlife-themed documentary top a light list of original shows debuting during the first full week of March.

Netflix’s Damsel debuts March 8 and follows a young woman who marries a prince but finds out that she is to be sacrificed to a fire-breathing dragon to pay an ancient debt. The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, and Robin Wright.

The seven-part Queens documentary premieres March 4, and chronicles the plight of female-led animal societies. The series is narrated by Angela Bassett.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of March 4-10. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

March 5, A Revolution on Canvas (documentary movie), HBO

March 6, Full Swing (sports documentary), Netflix

March 6, Extraordinary (returning series), Hulu

March 7, The Gentleman (drama), Netflix

March 7, Ricky Stanicky (comedy), Prime Video

March 7, The Thundermans Return (movie), Nickelodeon

March 8, The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (returning series), Apple TV Plus