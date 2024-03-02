National Geographic's 'Queens' Tracks Female Leaders in the Animal Kingdom (Video)

National Geographic will explore explores female-led groups of animals in the wild in a new documentary series, Queens, debuting March 4.

The seven-episode series, narrated by Academy Award-winner Angela Bassett, looks at societies in the animal kingdom led by matriarchies and female leaders who let nothing come between them and the success and safety of their families, according to the network.

Executive producer Vanessa Berlowitz said the series not only offers an exclusive look at female leaders in the wild, but also marks the first wildlife series produced by an all-female production crew.

“We were able to do two firsts in one go,” she said.

Added showrunner/writer Chloe Sarosh: “There’s been a focus shift in the scientific community where the lens had been looking from the alpha males to the females. We realize now that it ‘s not so clear cut and their societies are more complex and more nuanced.”