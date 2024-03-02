National Geographic's 'Queens' Tracks Female Leaders in the Animal Kingdom (Video)
Series executives says documentary from all-female production team chronicles the actions of female leaders in the animal world
National Geographic will explore explores female-led groups of animals in the wild in a new documentary series, Queens, debuting March 4.
The seven-episode series, narrated by Academy Award-winner Angela Bassett, looks at societies in the animal kingdom led by matriarchies and female leaders who let nothing come between them and the success and safety of their families, according to the network.
Executive producer Vanessa Berlowitz said the series not only offers an exclusive look at female leaders in the wild, but also marks the first wildlife series produced by an all-female production crew.
“We were able to do two firsts in one go,” she said.
Added showrunner/writer Chloe Sarosh: “There’s been a focus shift in the scientific community where the lens had been looking from the alpha males to the females. We realize now that it ‘s not so clear cut and their societies are more complex and more nuanced.”
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.