Netflix Hops Over Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery in Nielsen’s June Rankings
Disney holds onto top spot
Netflix increased it’s share of television usage by 11.4% to 8.4% in June from 7.6% in May, hopping over Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery in Nielsen’s monthly list of top video distributors.
The Walt Disney Co. retained the top spot in the industry with a 10.8% share, down slightly from 11.4% in May. Nielsen said usage of Disney Plus was up 15%.
YouTube was No. 2 with a 9.9% share, up from 9.7% in May.
NBCUniversal held onto third pace with an 8.5% share, down from 9% in May. Nielsen said NBCU is expected to bounce back in July and August as it covers the Paris Olympics.
Nielsen said that with sports and original drama content lacking on broadcast networks, cable networks owned by A+E Networks, Hallmark Media and AMC Networks gained share.
Overall, eight of the 14 companies Nielsen ranks showed increases in June.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.