NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino Adds Group Chair Post at YMU Talent Agency

Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, will also serve as group chair of YMU, a talent management company.

“I am delighted to announce Linda Yaccarino as Chair of YMU Group,“ Mary Bekhait, YMU Group CEO, said. “I have been seeking the appointment of a Chair since her predecessor’s departure last year and wanted someone of exceptional caliber for the role.” Producer/promoter Harvey Goldsmith was YMU's previous chairman.

“I knew instantly I had found that person when I met Linda,“ Bekhait said. ”Her unparalleled influence, acumen and reputation are renowned. I am incredibly excited about the work that we will do together to keep driving YMU forward as the leading, global business partner for premium talent. Linda’s appointment shows the scale of ambition for the group — her value, knowledge and expertise will enable us to deliver an even better service to our clients and turbocharge our international growth.”

Steve Aoki, Simon Cowell, Paris Hilton and Emily Ratajkowski are among YMU’s clients.

“We all know great talent when we see it,“ Yaccarino said. ”Whether it’s on stage, on the field, in front of and behind the camera, on every platform — you name it — epic performances stick with us. And for decades, I’ve supported top talent by growing global brands alongside premium content."

“The group represents some of the most exciting, elite-level talent in the global culture space who are supported by an unparalleled, industry-leading team of global experts,“ Yaccarino said. ”I’m looking forward to working with Mary and the exceptional YMU team to support their continued growth of individuals’ brands on a global scale.” ■