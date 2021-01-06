NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino Named Ad Council Chair

Linda Yaccarino, chairman, global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, has been named chair of the Ad Council’s board of directors.

The Ad Council oversees public service campaigns and most recently has been a leader in the media, marketing, advertising and entertainment industry’s efforts responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Ad Council shows us what's possible when we combine the power of responsibility, creativity, credibility, and care for people. It's an honor to join them in this new capacity," Yaccarino said.

Yaccarino succeeds David Fischer, chief revenue officer of Facebook. Her term lasts until June 30, 2022.

Also Read: Yaccarino Adds Local Ad Sales Duties at NBCU

“Linda is a visionary leader in our industry and in her many years on our Board she has been a true champion of the Ad Council and our work on the most important social issues facing our country,” said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council.

“Under Linda’s leadership, NBCUniversal was an invaluable partner on our COVID-19 response efforts earlier this year—acting with incredible speed to develop and place exceptional creative within days of the pandemic being declared in March. I look forward to working closely together on our Vaccine Education effort, as we convene the communications industry for the most significant campaign in the Ad Council’s history,” Sherman said.

Yaccarino joined the Ad Council Board of Directors in 2014 and became a member of the Executive Committee in 2015. Prior to her appointment as Board Chair, Yaccarino served as Vice Chair.