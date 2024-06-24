NBCU Creative Impact Lab Makes Olympic Spot For Challenged Athletes Foundation

The NBCUniversal Creative Impact Lab has created an Olympic commercial for the Challenged Athletes Foundation featuring U.S. Paralympic team hopeful Derek Loccident.

The Challenged Athletes Foundation also worked with Venice Arts on the public service announcement, which will appear throughout NBCU’s promotion of the upcoming 2024 Paris Summer Olympic and Paralympic games.

In the Spot Loccident addresses how he approached the challenges he faced when his life was changed after his foot was severed by a train, ending his college football career.

"Featuring Derek Loccident's journey to Comcast NBCU audiences is a win-win partnership between CAF, Venice Arts and NBCUniversal Creative Impact Lab," said Kara Sterner, Chief Marketing Officer at CAF. "This collaboration not only showcases our mission but also amplifies our visibility, enabling us to scale our impact. It's a prime example of how targeted exposure through creative alliances can empower nonprofits to expand their reach and deepen their community engagements."

Undeterred by adversity, Loccident transitioned to track & field with a prosthetic leg provided by Össur and sports expense grant from CAF.

The spot focuses on Loccident training for the high jump but flashes back to show him as a smiling kid, successful athlete and then in a hospital bed. He notes that individual have choices to make when adversity strikes. He says his choice was to “take it head on,” rather than quitting or running away.

“CAF is an amazing foundation that helps tons of people around the world,” said Derek Loccident. “It’s awesome to be part of a family like this. They allow athletes to compete with confidence, knowing that whatever happens, happens and the rest will take care of itself.”

Loccident’s dedication has driven him to compete for a spot on the world’s biggest athletic stage this summer in Paris 2024 Paralympics.

"The Creative Impact Lab is empowering the next generation of creators from diverse backgrounds while shining a light on the positive impact of nonprofits,” said Hilary Smith, executive VP of corporate social responsibility at NBCUniversal. “The Challenged Athletes Foundation is a leader in empowering athletes with physical disabilities, and we were thrilled to work with Venice Arts to create a powerful PSA that will hopefully inspire others like Derek to pursue their dreams.”