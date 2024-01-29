‘Mr. & Ms. Smith,’ 'Genius: MLK/X' Debut; ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Returns for Final Season: What’s Premiering This Week (January 29-February 4)

Prime Video’s series adaptation of the Mr. & Mrs Smith movie and the return of Nat Geo’s Genius series focusing on Martin Luther King and Malcolm X lead the list of show premieres kicking off the month of February.

The February 2 premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as spies whose working relationship as an arranged, married couple gets complicated when they develop real feelings for each other. The eight-episode series, modeled after the 2005 movie of the same name starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, also stars Wagner Moura.

Premiering February 1 is Nat Geo’s Emmy-nominated Genius anthology series, with its fourth season focused on the lives of Civil Rights leaders Martin Luther King and Malcolm X. The series stars Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Weruche Opia and Jayme Lawson.

On February 4, HBO will premiere the final season of its Emmy Award-winning comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, created and starring Larry David. The 12th season of the series will also feature appearances by J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn, and Tracey Ullman.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of January 29-February 4. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

January 29, The Greatest Night In Pop (documentary), Netflix

January 30, NASCAR: Full Speed (sports documentary), Netflix

January 31, Alexander: The Making of a God (documentary), Netflix

January 31, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (drama miniseries), FX

February 1, Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story (miniseries), Peacock

February 2, Bosco (movie), Peacock

February 2, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez (documentary series), Hulu

February 2, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (returning series), Disney Plus