‘Mr. & Ms. Smith,’ 'Genius: MLK/X' Debut; ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Returns for Final Season: What’s Premiering This Week (January 29-February 4)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Prime Video’s series adaptation of the Mr. & Mrs Smith movie and the return of Nat Geo’s Genius series focusing on Martin Luther King and Malcolm X lead the list of show premieres kicking off the month of February.
The February 2 premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as spies whose working relationship as an arranged, married couple gets complicated when they develop real feelings for each other. The eight-episode series, modeled after the 2005 movie of the same name starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, also stars Wagner Moura.
Premiering February 1 is Nat Geo’s Emmy-nominated Genius anthology series, with its fourth season focused on the lives of Civil Rights leaders Martin Luther King and Malcolm X. The series stars Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Weruche Opia and Jayme Lawson.
On February 4, HBO will premiere the final season of its Emmy Award-winning comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, created and starring Larry David. The 12th season of the series will also feature appearances by J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn, and Tracey Ullman.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of January 29-February 4. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
January 29, The Greatest Night In Pop (documentary), Netflix
January 30, NASCAR: Full Speed (sports documentary), Netflix
January 31, Alexander: The Making of a God (documentary), Netflix
January 31, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (drama miniseries), FX
February 1, Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story (miniseries), Peacock
February 2, Bosco (movie), Peacock
February 2, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez (documentary series), Hulu
February 2, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (returning series), Disney Plus
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
