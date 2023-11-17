Donald Glover’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Starts on Prime Video in February

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a new series from Donald Glover, premieres on Amazon Prime Video February 2. All eight episodes will be available that day. Glover and Francesca Sloane created the show, a reimagining of the 2005 movie. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starred in the movie.

Glover plays John Smith and Maya Erskine plays Jane Smith.

Sloane worked on Glover’s FX show Atlanta.

In the series, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, travel and a dream brownstone in New York. The only catch is their arranged marriage by the agency.

Prime Video said: “Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?”

Besides his work on Atlanta, Glover wrote for 30 Rock and was in the cast of Community. His films include The Lazarus Effect, the Spider-Man franchise and The Martian.

Erskine co-created Hulu comedy PEN15 with Anna Konkle and starred in the show as well. Her credits also include Man Seeking Woman and An American Pickle.