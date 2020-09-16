Comedy ‘Pen15’ Starts Season Two on Hulu

Comedy Pen15 begins season two on Hulu Sept. 18. Seven episodes go live that day, and seven more appear in 2021.

Pen15 is created, written and executive produced by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Sam Zvibleman. Konkle and Erskine play versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts in middle school in the year 2000.

The other executive producers are Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Becky Sloviter of The Lonely Island, Marc Provissiero and Brooke Pobjoy from Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Debbie Liebling.