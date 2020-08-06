‘An American Pickle’ Debuts on HBO Max Aug. 6

HBO Max premieres the film An American Pickle, starring Seth Rogen, Aug. 6. Brandon Trost directs the project, based on a Simon Rich novella that ran in the New Yorker called Sell Out.

Rogen pays Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrated to America in 1920 with dreams of building a better life. While working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. He’s perfectly preserved and emerges in present day Brooklyn.

When Greenbaum seeks out his family, he learns his only surviving relative is his great grandson Ben, who is also played by Rogen. Ben is a mild-mannered computer coder that Herschel cannot even begin to understand.

Sarah Snook, Jorma Taccone and Maya Erskine are also in the cast.