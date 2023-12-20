Most Searched Title On Roku During 2023? ‘Super Mario Bros.’

Roku said the title most searched for during 2023 was the The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The most searched TV show was Yellowstone for the second straight year, Roku said.

All of the most-searched titles will be available from December 30 to January 1 via the Roku New Year’s Eve Central Experience.

The experience will also feature interactive trivial, a sweepstakes, deals from DoorDash and a Roku City countdown clock to New Years 2024.

Roku also listed the most searched actors and actresses. The top actor was Adam Sandler and Melissa McCarthy led the actresses.

Here are the Top 10 lists for most searched on Roku:

Top Movies

Super Mario Bros Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Avatar: The Way of Water M3GAN The Little Mermaid Top Gun: Maverick Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse Transformers: The Rise of the Beasts The Secret Life of Pets Twilight

Top TV Series

Yellowstone SpongeBob SquarePants PAW Patrol South Park Bluey The Simpsons The Chosen Gunsmoke Young Sheldon Peppa Pig

Top Actors

Adam Sandler

John Wayne

Tom Hanks

Denzel Washington

Clint Eastwood

Jason Statham

Nicolas Cage

Kevin Hart

Dwayne Johnson

Top Actresses

Melissa McCarthy

Sandra Bullock

Julia Roberts

Jennifer Lopez

Jenna Ortega

Doris Day

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Aniston

Reese Witherspoon

Anne Hathaway