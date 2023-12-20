Most Searched Title On Roku During 2023? ‘Super Mario Bros.’
Top TV series search was ‘Yellowstone’
Roku said the title most searched for during 2023 was the The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
The most searched TV show was Yellowstone for the second straight year, Roku said.
All of the most-searched titles will be available from December 30 to January 1 via the Roku New Year’s Eve Central Experience.
The experience will also feature interactive trivial, a sweepstakes, deals from DoorDash and a Roku City countdown clock to New Years 2024.
Roku also listed the most searched actors and actresses. The top actor was Adam Sandler and Melissa McCarthy led the actresses.
Here are the Top 10 lists for most searched on Roku:
Top Movies
- Super Mario Bros
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- M3GAN
- The Little Mermaid
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse
- Transformers: The Rise of the Beasts
- The Secret Life of Pets
- Twilight
Top TV Series
- Yellowstone
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- PAW Patrol
- South Park
- Bluey
- The Simpsons
- The Chosen
- Gunsmoke
- Young Sheldon
- Peppa Pig
Top Actors
- Adam Sandler
- John Wayne
- Tom Hanks
- Denzel Washington
- Clint Eastwood
- Jason Statham
- Nicolas Cage
- Kevin Hart
- Dwayne Johnson
Top Actresses
- Melissa McCarthy
- Sandra Bullock
- Julia Roberts
- Jennifer Lopez
- Jenna Ortega
- Doris Day
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Jennifer Aniston
- Reese Witherspoon
- Anne Hathaway
