Meg Runeari Gets Expanded Responsibilities at Teads

Mike Dupree (l.) and Meg Runeari have new jobs at Teads

Media platform Teads said it bolstered its North American leadership by giving Meg Runeari new responsibilities and hiring Mike Dupree from Twitter.

Runeari is adding the chief operating officer title and will oversee all day-to-day business operations and manage the customer experience, strategy and insights, creative strategy, supply, human resources, finance and information technology teams.

Dupree was named chief revenue officer, overseeing the commercial organization including field sales, agency partnerships and strategic sales initiatives.

Both executives report to Teads global co-CEO Jeremy Arditi.

“Our expanded leadership team comes as we set course to redefine the connection between businesses and meaningful full-funnel outcomes,” Arditi said. “Meg’s organizational direction and industry acumen are exceptional and we’re thrilled for her to helm strategic planning in North America and business operations. Mike’s expertise across brand and performance as well as his industry knowledge and tenure within big tech are tremendous assets as we enter a new phase of growth.”