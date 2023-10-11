Meg Runeari Gets Expanded Responsibilities at Teads
Mike Dupree joins as chief revenue officer
Media platform Teads said it bolstered its North American leadership by giving Meg Runeari new responsibilities and hiring Mike Dupree from Twitter.
Runeari is adding the chief operating officer title and will oversee all day-to-day business operations and manage the customer experience, strategy and insights, creative strategy, supply, human resources, finance and information technology teams.
Dupree was named chief revenue officer, overseeing the commercial organization including field sales, agency partnerships and strategic sales initiatives.
Both executives report to Teads global co-CEO Jeremy Arditi.
“Our expanded leadership team comes as we set course to redefine the connection between businesses and meaningful full-funnel outcomes,” Arditi said. “Meg’s organizational direction and industry acumen are exceptional and we’re thrilled for her to helm strategic planning in North America and business operations. Mike’s expertise across brand and performance as well as his industry knowledge and tenure within big tech are tremendous assets as we enter a new phase of growth.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
