Maximum Effort Channel Unveils Fall Slate, Including ‘The Syd + TP Show’

Maximum Effort Channel, a joint venture of Ryan Reynolds’s Maximum Effort and Fubo, unveiled a fall slate of programming featuring a pair of WNBA stars and Hollywood veteran Bruce Campbell.

Basketball’s Sydney “Syd” Colson and Theresa “TP” Plaisance star in the Syd + TP Show, which will premiere September 18.

“Syd and TP are star personalities, and we're thrilled they and [apparel brand] Togethxr have partnered with Maximum Effort Channel to showcase their greatness off the court,” said Kevin Hill, head of television development at Maximum Effort. “The channel is growing and our fall slate is an example of our long-term goal to deliver clever comfort to everyone who needs it.”

Campbell hosts Discontinued, which will look at defunct products, subjects and phrases, like Blackberry and Blockbuster.

Discontinued is created and directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who also serves as executive producer alongside Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, Kevin Hill, Ashley Fox, and Patrick Gooing of Maximum Effort; Cisco Henson, Laura Coconato and Ben Frost of Nacelle and Pamela Duckworth and David Gandler of Fubo.

Maximum Effort also claims it has a series called Flip a Coin. The logline is: “A human flips a coin. More to come, hopefully.”

Bruce Campbell (Image credit: Maximum Effort)

The new shows joined a lineup that includes previously announced originals Bedtime Stories with Ryan and Podcats: The Pawdcast.

Betty White’s Off Their Rockers joins the channel’s current syndicated slate which includes Alf, Fifteen, Kids in the Hall and Two Guys a Girl and a Pizza Place.

“This season has it all -- from sports stories to nostalgia to game shows -- further fulfilling our programming promise to deliver maximum comfort,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios. “Viewership of the channel, which is anchored by Bedtime Stories with Ryan, has grown steadily since our June launch. It’s been really fun creating programming and content innovations that consumers and advertisers have embraced so quickly.”

Maximum Effort Channel is available on Fubo as well as Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, Vizio Watchfree Plus and Xumo Play.