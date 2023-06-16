Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Channel Gets Carriage on Freevee, LG, Plex, Sling, Vizio, Xumo

Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Channel , a partnership with Fubo, will also be distributed on several other streaming platforms when it launches on June 20.

Carrying the new channels are Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, VIDAA, Vizion WatchFree Plus and Xumo Play, Fubo said.



In addition to classic TV shows and movies, Maximum Effort Channel plans to carry original programming. Its first series is Bedtime Stories with Ryan, featuring Reynolds reading new and classic bedtime stories.

“Our goal for the Maximum Effort Channel is to bring Ryan’s vision of joyful entertainment to consumers on their favorite streaming platforms,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, Fubo. “Additionally, launching the channel through this broad distribution network, on and off the Fubo platform, will expand reach and results for advertisers."

The linear channel is part of a multi-year partnership between Fubo and Maximum Effor t that includes an exclusive first-look for unscripted TV series as well as a blind scripted deal. Maximum Effort, a production company co-founded by Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey in 2018, has been granted creative control over the channel's content Maximum Effort received $30 million in Fubo stock as a part of the deal.

“We’re thrilled to expand our robust lineup of sports and entertainment on Sling Freestream with the debut of Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Channel,” said Ajinkya Joglekar, senior VP president of marketing at Sling TV. “We are excited to see the compelling programming Ryan Reynolds’ team creates and we know that it will be a great addition to Sling Freestream’s 400 channels of movies, TV shows, live sports and news. SLING stands apart in offering consumers the flexibility to choose the service that fits their needs, giving users control to watch live premium TV, free content and standalone streaming services, all in one app.”

In addition to the Maximum Effort Channel, Sling Freestream will also add distribution of Fubo Sports, the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field.