Fubo Launching Maximum Effort Channel June With Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Bedtime Stories’

Fubo and Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort said the Maximum Effort channel will launch June 20 and the channel will feature its first original show Bedtime Stories with Ryan.

Autodesk has signed on as the official imagination sponsor of Bedtime Stories with Ryan. The series will be designed and made using Autodesk’s platform, created for architects, engineers and students.

The Maximum Effort Channel will feature original and classic TV and movies, as well as some content made for maximum comfort.

The channel will be available on Fubo and additional streaming platforms.

The channel is the result of a multiyear deal between Fubo and Maximum Effort in which Maximum Effort acquired $30 million worth of stock in Fubo.

Bedtime Stories with Ryan is a 15 episode series directed by Vincent Peone.

“We’re so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while,” said Maximum Effort co-founder Ryan Reynolds. “Story time is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling. We’re extremely grateful to our always amazing partners at Autodesk for helping bring this show to life with their design and make platform.”

The show is produced by Maximum Effort and Fubo in partnership with ArtClass and Loon Productions, music by Sleeping At Last.

“Autodesk software, used by moviemakers, engineers, and architects to design and make the world around us, also helps the next generation bring their powerful imaginations to life. That’s why we’re thrilled to be the official sponsor of Bedtime Stories with Ryan – a series which inspires these same imaginations,” said Dara Treseder, chief marketing officer at Autodesk. “As part of this work, we are proud to offer students and educators free educational access to our software, helping bright young minds transform their most creative dreams into reality, and one day, literally build a better world.”