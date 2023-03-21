FuboTV Becomes Fubo In New Campaign From Ryan Reynolds

FuboTV is rebranding its sports-focused streaming TV service as Fubo in a new ad campaign created by Ryan Reynolds’s Maximum Effort marketing company.

Reynolds made a deal with Fubo last year that gave him $30 million in Fubo stock. Fubo stock was trading at $3.47 when he made the deal. Fubo shares closed at $1.10 on Friday,

Some of the new spots feature former NBA All-Star and ex-NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez and imagine how sports fans would put together a streaming service. In the end, the name Fubo is called out like Andreas Cantor calls out a goal during a soccer game.

“FuboTV has grown in size and scope, with multiple brands under our global umbrella, since we launched our core cable TV replacement product in 2015,” Fubo co-founder and CEO David Gandler said. “Alongside our continued growth, our consumers have affectionately shortened our name to Fubo and we feel that name represents the premium media brand we are today. We’re building on this momentum with an updated visual identity and new ad campaign, created in partnership with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, to continue to drive profitable growth as we head into baseball season.”

Fubo added 214,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2022 , but posted a $152.9 million net loss.

“The reason Maximum Effort believes in Fubo is it’s the one product that captures the best of cable and the best of streaming, while having the very meaningful differentiator of live sports,” Reynolds said. “While cable fights cord-cutters and streaming services fight the cash content war, Fubo is building an experience and suite of services that can win.”

The new brand logos will roll out across Fubo products and apps over the company months.

“In a time with seemingly endless options, our new brand campaign shows what sets Fubo apart as a must-have for sports fans,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals, Fubo. “We worked hand-in-hand with Maximum Effort to bring this concept to life and I’m extremely proud of the content we’re creating together.” ■