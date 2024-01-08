Marvel’s ‘Echo’ Debuts on Disney Plus; ‘True Detective’ Returns to HBO: What’s Premiering This Week (Jan. 8-15)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Echo, a Marvel Studios-produced action series on Disney Plus, and a new season of HBO’s anthology drama series True Detective lead the list of original shows premiering during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday week.
Echo, a spinoff of the 2021 Disney Plus series Hawkeye, premieres January 9 and features Alaqua Cox reprising her role as deaf, Native-American superhero Maya Lopez/Echo, who returns home to confront her past. The five-episode series also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Zahn McClarnon and Charlie Cox.
True Detective: Night Country is the fourth iteration of the True Detective franchise and stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as Alaskan detectives investigating the disappearances of several employees at a local research center. John Hawkes, Finn Bennett and Fiona Shaw also star in the six-episode series premiering January 14.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of January 8 to 15. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
January 10: Criminal Record (drama), Apple TV Plus
January 11: SkyMed (returning series), Paramount Plus
January 11: Ted (comedy), Peacock
January 12: Lift (movie), Netflix
January 12: Role Play (movie), Prime Video
January 12: Self Reliance (movie), Hulu
January 14: Belgravia: The Next Chapter (returning series), MGM Plus
January 14: Monsieur Spade (drama), AMC
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.