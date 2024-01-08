Marvel’s ‘Echo’ Debuts on Disney Plus; ‘True Detective’ Returns to HBO: What’s Premiering This Week (Jan. 8-15)

Echo, a Marvel Studios-produced action series on Disney Plus, and a new season of HBO’s anthology drama series True Detective lead the list of original shows premiering during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday week.

Echo, a spinoff of the 2021 Disney Plus series Hawkeye, premieres January 9 and features Alaqua Cox reprising her role as deaf, Native-American superhero Maya Lopez/Echo, who returns home to confront her past. The five-episode series also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Zahn McClarnon and Charlie Cox.

True Detective: Night Country is the fourth iteration of the True Detective franchise and stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as Alaskan detectives investigating the disappearances of several employees at a local research center. John Hawkes, Finn Bennett and Fiona Shaw also star in the six-episode series premiering January 14.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of January 8 to 15. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

January 10: Criminal Record (drama), Apple TV Plus

January 11: SkyMed (returning series), Paramount Plus

January 11: Ted (comedy), Peacock

January 12: Lift (movie), Netflix

January 12: Role Play (movie), Prime Video

January 12: Self Reliance (movie), Hulu

January 14: Belgravia: The Next Chapter (returning series), MGM Plus

January 14: Monsieur Spade (drama), AMC