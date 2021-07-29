Disney Plus Sets November Premiere Date for 'Hawkeye' Series

Disney Plus will continue its rollout of Marvel Studios-themed series in November with the Nov. 24 debut of Hawkeye, Marvel announced on Twitter Thursday.

The series -- which stars Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Clint "Hawkeye' Barton, the bow and arrow slinging superhero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- will be the fourth Marvel Studios-produced series to debut on Disney Plus, following Emmy nominated series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as Loki.

Hailee Steinfeld also stars in the series as Kate Bishop, a young archer that appears in Marvel Comics universe.

