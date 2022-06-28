Jodie Foster, Kali Reis to Star in New Season of 'True Detective'
Fourth installment of HBO's crime franchise to be filmed in Iceland
HBO will continue its True Detective anthology series with Jodie Foster in the starring role.
The new instalment, True Detective: Night Country, will be helmed by Issa López and will also star Kali Reis. The limited series will follow two detectives as they investigate the disappearance of six men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Alaska.
The True Detective franchise initially debuted in 2014 with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, while the second season in 2015 starred Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn. Mahershala Ali took over the starring role in the third season of True Detective airing in 2019.
“We are tremendously excited to return to the True Detective franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her Night Country installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles,” HBO Programming executive VP Francesca Orsi said in a statement.
True Detective: Night Country will be executive produced by López, Foster, Barry Jeknins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Alan Page Arriaga, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Nic Pizzolatto.■
