March Madness Brackets Get Set, NWSL Kicks Off: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (March 16-17)

The National Women's Soccer League launches a new season, and brackets are set for the 2024 March Madness college basketball tournaments during a busy weekend of live TV sports events.

After a weekend of men’s conference tournament action, March Madness will officially kick off Sunday night with CBS’s live airing of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament selection show, and ESPN’s live telecast of the women’s college basketball tournament selection show.

On the soccer field, the NWSL will open up its 12th season on Saturday with ABC airing the Portland Thorns FC-Kansas City Current match. Also on Saturday, Fox will televise the Major League Soccer matchup between the Colorado Rapids and the Seattle Sounders FC. In addition, Peacock and USA Network will air a combined four Premier League games over the weekend.

In the NBA, ABC’s Saturday primetime telecast will feature a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. On Sunday, ABC will televise the Phoenix Suns-Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets-Dallas Mavericks games.

On the links, NBC will televise the final rounds of the PGA Players Championship tournament, while on the bowling lanes, Fox on Sunday will air coverage from the PBA All-Star Weekend.

On the ice, ABC on Saturday afternoon will air the NY Rangers-Pittsburgh Penguins game, while TNT on Sunday will televise a doubleheader featuring the NY Islanders-NY Rangers and New Jersey Devils-Vegas Golden Knights contests.

Fox on Sunday will televise the NASCAR Cup Food City 500 race.