Madhive Teams With Blockgraph To Use First-Party Data for TV Campaigns

Madhive said it is working with Blockgraph to enable first-party data to be used by buyers and sellers to target video campaigns while keeping a focus on privacy.

Madhive’s demand-side platform enables planning, targeting, activation and measurement of programmatic campaigns for local advertisers.

“As the connected TV advertising landscape continues to grow, so does the need for solutions that can better harness the power of first-party data while protecting consumer privacy,” said Spencer Potts, CEO of Madhive.

“Our partnership with Blockgraph is a significant step towards meeting this need. By combining Madhive’s full-stack programmatic platform with Blockgraph’s privacy-enhancing identity solution, we are unlocking new possibilities for media companies to monetize their inventory and for advertisers to reach new audiences, all while maintaining the highest standards of security.”

Blockgraph, owned by Charter Communications, Comcast NBCUniversal and Paramount, provides identity resolution and its secure platform enables data owners to deploy their aggregated and de-identified data quickly, safely, and accurately, driving improved campaign performance.

“This partnership will help directly activate first-party data using scaled, deterministic household identity in combination with Madhive’s leading programmatic platform,” said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph. “Madhive customers will be able to take better advantage of their first-party data and deploy it with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence, ensuring improved outcomes for marketers of all sizes.”