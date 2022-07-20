‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Killed at Filming Site in Brooklyn

A crew member from Law & Order: Organized Crime was shot to death July 19 in Brooklyn while enforcing parking restrictions at a filming site. Johnny Pizarro, a Queens resident, was 31.

The shooting happened in the Greenpoint neighborhood. The series was preparing to film on a certain block that day, and Pizarro was sitting in a car when he was shot around 5:15 a.m. The program was to begin production at 6 a.m. Pizarro was responsible for clearing the street of parked cars so Law & Order: Organized Crime could have full access to the block.

No arrest had been made at deadline. Pizarro had six children, according to WNBC.

Law & Order: Organized Crime premiered on NBC in April 2021. It follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they take on New York City’s most violent illegal enterprises. Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler.

A statement from NBC and Universal Television said the network and studio “were terribly saddened and shocked” to hear of the fatal shooting. ■