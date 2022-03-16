HBO Rolls Out ‘We Own This City’ Video Trailer

HBO offered a first look trailer for its upcoming crime drama series We Own The City, which debuts April 25.

The six-episode series, based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, focuses on the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force.

We Own The City explores the corruption and moral collapse that befell Baltimore in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work, according to HBO.

The series stars Treat Williams, Gabrielle Carteris, Tray Chaney, Domenick Lombardozzi, Thaddeus Street, Jermaine Crawford and Nathan E. Corbett.

We Own The City is executive produced by George Pelecanos and David Simon, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Nina K. Noble, Ed Burns, and Kary Antholis.

